Vanderpump Rules Stars Slam Tom Sandoval Amid Raquel Leviss Scandal: 'Soul-Sucking' 'Narcissist'

Instagram / Getty

Kristen Doute, who also dated Sandoval, says Ariana Madix "gets to flourish" following split -- while Lala Kent and Scheana Shay say the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion will be "one of the hardest" ever.

The Tom Sandoval bashing continued Friday on the latest episode of Scheana Shay's podcast, the first she's dropped since the bombshell reveal he's secretly been cheating on Ariana Madix with costar Raquel Leviss.

Both Lala Kent and Kristen Doute joined Shay on Scheananigans this week, which Shay began by saying that while there was "so much I would like to discuss about the current situations," fans will have to wait to see most of it unfold later this season on "Vanderpump Rules."

That being said, the trio didn't hold back when it came to their true thoughts about Sandoval amid the scandal.

Doute first wanted to make it clear she did not believe this was "karma coming down" on Madix, as Sandoval cheated on Kristen with Ariana back in the day. In fact, she said, she's "thanked" Madix in the past for taking Tom off her hands ... and thinks Ariana will be better off without him.

"She doesn't have a leech that's going to be dragging her down anymore, she gets to flourish. She can write her own book without someone riding her coattails," said Kristen. "That's what I'm excited for, as hard as it is right now, and I remember how hard it can be because he's very arrogant, very egotistical."

"He's a narcissist," said Kent, as Doute then said she didn't think Sandoval would ever do something like this to Ariana.

"He's a narcissist. He's gonna do it to her, he's gonna do it to Raquel, he's gonna do it to his next partner," Lala interjected, "he's a soul-sucking human."

Looking ahead, Lala and Scheana also spoke about how difficult the upcoming reunion is going to be to film for them all.

"I think this will be one of the hardest reunions we've ever done," said Kent, noting how hard it will be to focus on anything other than Scandoval. "Security will definitely be amped up," she added.

"Yeah, like, we need to have cages," cracked Scheana. "Everyone needs their own personal bodyguard because oof."

Doute also shifted her aim at Schwartz a bit as well, calling him out for keeping his head down during the chaos.

"Tom Schwartz, I love him, I do, but he's a f---ing p---y and he needs to man up," she exclaimed. "I think it's just because he's burying his head in the sand and thinks things will go away. He can be honest with us in real time, texting, 'I don't stand for this,' or, 'I really feel I want to back this person up,' but he doesn't do anything about it."