Kelly Clarkson's Kids Tell Her They're 'Really Sad' About Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Getty

The "Since U Been Gone" singer reveals she understands how her kids feel, as a child of divorce herself.

Kelly Clarkson is getting candid about how children have been handling her divorce from their father Brandon Blackstock.

During an appearance on Angie Martinez IRL podcast on Monday, the 40-year-old daytime talk show host got real about how her daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, have dealt with her separation from their father.

"I think I am my mother's child, and I'm raising very independent children," Clarkson began. "They will be out the door as soon as they’re able and capable. They're very independent."

The "Because of You" singer shared how she's taught her kids how to speak up and be honest about their emotions.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Clarkson explained. "Sometimes they'll say — especially the past two years, a lot of it and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that' -- But a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

With separated parents herself, the "Voice" coach said she definitely understands how River and Remi might feel.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're gonna work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" Clarkson continued.

"I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they're not — but not treating them like a child," she said of how she speaks with her kids. "They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

She said it was a "super simple" thing to do, but "so important."