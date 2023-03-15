Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed For 'Almond Mom' Diet and 'Harmful' Wellness Routine

Getty/TikTok

"Is starving wellness?" one Tiktok user wrote, slamming the "Iron Man" star's bare bones meal plan.

Gwyneth Paltrow is under fire after sharing her latest controversial wellness routine.

The 50-year-old goop founder has been getting backlash after she shared her daily meal and fitness plan during a recent appearance on Dear Media's "The Art of Being Well" podcast. Many fans on TikTok have criticized Paltrow for sharing and adopting a meal plan with which they took issue.

She told host Dr. Will Cole, that as a part of her current "wellness routine" she'll often fast till lunchtime or will stick to consuming "some things that won't spike [her] blood sugar," like a cup of coffee.

When noon rolls around, the "Iron Man" actress shared, "I really like soup for lunch," and revealed that most days, her soup of choice is a simple bone broth. Following her breakfast of coffee and lunch of broth, Paltrow gets active, she explained, "[I] try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson."

After breaking a sweat, the actress then dry brushes her body before stepping into an infrared sauna for 30 minutes.

As for dinner, Gwyneth eats early in the evening in order to intermittent fast, "And then for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It's really important for me to support my detox," she continued.

TikTok users flocked to the comments to air their concerns and criticisms over Paltrow's diet, where many called her an "almond mom."

"Almond mom" is often used to describe parents who encourage or enforce disordered eating which often leads to children having a bad relationship with food as they grow into adults. The term was coined when a clip of Yolanda Hadid on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" went viral after she told her daughter Gigi Hadid to eat a few almonds and "chew them really well" after she called to share she was feeling really weak after eating only half a nut.

One user commented, "This sounds like the opposite of wellness 😳"

"Is starving wellness?" a fan wrote as another asked, "What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?"