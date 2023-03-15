Paris Hilton Shares Advice For Pregnant Lindsay Lohan: 'Soak in Every Moment'

Getty

The "Simple Life" star shared her excitement for Lohan's pregnancy news after welcoming her own baby back in January.

Paris Hilton has some pregnancy advice for Lindsay Lohan.

The 42-year-old "Paris: The Memoir" author reacted to the 36-year-old "Parent Trap" star's recent pregnancy announcement while speaking to Access Hollywood.

"I'm so excited for her," Hilton gushed. "It's just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own. My advice is just to soak in every moment, because it's just so precious."

Hilton also relayed a piece of advice she received from her own friends and family, "Everyone is just saying they grow so fast. So just to enjoy the little baby moments when we're just, like, snuggling and he's just a little, tiny angel."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Cooking with Paris" star welcomed her own baby via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum in January.

On Tuesday, Lohan took to Instagram to reveal she was expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

Alongside a picture of a baby onesie with the words "coming soon," the "Mean Girls" actress captioned the post, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼."