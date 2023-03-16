Chris Appleton Says He's 'Very Much in Love' with Lukas Gage

Getty

The Kardashian stylist confirmed the depth of his feelings for "The White Lotus" actor while on "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Chris Appleton, stylist to such luminaries as the Kardashians, is opening up about his love life.

Appearing in a preview clip for the Friday episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show" the hairstylist confirmed he is in fact in a relationship amid the online obsession with him and actor Lukas Gage.

"I'm very happy," he shared. "Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special."

"Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special," he added.

Drew then pulled up a pic of him and Gage and asked him if that was the person he was talking about -- with Appleton confirming it is indeed "The White Lotus" actor.

Appleton's love life became a hot topic earlier this year when he and Gage went to Mexico and shared snaps to Instagram from their vacation. Soon after the duo appeared on the red carpet together.

Gage for his part expressed the desire to keep some things to himself when speaking with The New York Times.

"I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life," he said, "but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred."

"It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out," he added.

Gage also told the Times of the pressure he's gotten to publicly define his sexuality.

"An agent that dropped me was like, 'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It's too confusing.'"