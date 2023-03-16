Justin Bieber Shares Video of Facial Paralysis Update: Ramsay Hunt

Instagram

Justin Bieber has some good news.

The pop star shared a video on his Instagram Story to show his progress after experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Over the video, Bieber wrote the words "wait for it" ... and let's just say he's all smiles now!

Last summer the singer revealed his diagnosis and posted on social media a video where he explained his symptoms.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he told fans. "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder related to a viral infection inside the head near the inner ear.

Bieber postponed dates on his Justice World Tour before canceling it entirely in March.