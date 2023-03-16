Law Roach Clarifies Relationship with Zendaya After Retirement Post

Getty

The stylist also opened up to Vogue about what was behind his shocking announcement and what he has planned next.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach shocked the fashion world on Tuesday when he, out of nowhere, revealed on Instagram he was retiring. Now, he's clarifying a few things -- including what his announcement means about his relationship with longtime client Zendaya.

"So y'all really think I’m breaking up with Z .... we are forever!" he shared to Twitter on Wednesday, before adding, "She's my little sister and it's real love not the fake industry love."

He followed those tweets up with another including a GIF from "The Color Purple."

Last night, he also hit the runway at the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Miami, Florida and, before the show, spoke with Vogue about why Roach made his announcement in the first place -- and what he plans to do next.

"I'm not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative," he said. "What I'm retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That's what I'm retiring from, yeah."

He said that he realized he had been living in a "bubble" in which his "clients are my priority, more so than my own health and happiness" and released the statement to "relieve some pressure for myself."

"I was riding in the car and I made a decision. I said: 'You know what, I've done everything I wanted to do in this career. I've received all the awards, the accolades, I've changed people's lives ... And I just feel like, I've had enough, you know?'" he added, saying he wasn't pulling a "PR stunt."

Roach went on to call the support from friends and fans since making his announcement "beautiful" and said he started analyzing his life after the post and realized he didn't want his career to be his only "legacy."

"What I plan on doing is other things. Like what I’m doing today with Boss," he continued. "I also plan on teaching I want that to be my legacy, a legacy that I really helped change people's lives—and not just the celebrities' by putting them in the best dress, you know?"

In his original post Tuesday, he shared an image of a "RETIRED" stamp.

"My Cup is empty ... thank you to everyone who've supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all," he wrote. "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not!"