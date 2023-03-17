Drew Barrymore's EPIC Reply to Hugh Grant Mocking Her Singing

Getty / Instagram

"Oh Hugh ... bert, Hubert, that’s for you!" Barrymore says in the epic video after Grant called her a "horrendous" singer

Drew Barrymore has gotten wind of Hugh Grant's critique of her natural singing voice pre-autotune and crafted the perfect response to it.

On Thursday, "The Drew Barrymore Show" host took to her Instagram page (and her show's page) complete with a hairbrush mic to serenade her "Music and Lyrics" co-star.

After belting out a few lines from the film's "Way Back Into Love," Barrymore looked into the camera with a smile and said, "Oh Hugh ... bert, Hubert, that's for you!"

Earlier in the week, Grant's Wired Autocomplete Interview dropped online and in response to a question about whether he actually sings in 2007 rom-com "Music and Lyrics" the British actor instead roasted his costar.

"Yes, well I do, but I'm auto-tuned beyond belief," Grant said in reply ... and could have stopped there but didn't.

"Actually, that's not true, I'm auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some," he added before dropping his costar into the conversation. "Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous."

"I've heard dogs bark better than she sings," Grant said without prompting.