Snoop Dogg Dances to Bagpipes Cover of Still D.R.E. Upon Arrival in Scotland

Snoop Dogg had the most epic welcome upon his recent arrival in Scotland.

As shown in a video shared on social media on Thursday, the rapper touched down at Glasglow, Scotland for a concert, and was met with a welcome fit for the Scots as a piper was playing outside on the ground at the airport.

However, the musician -- Ross Ainslie -- wasn't just performing any song, but a rendition of Dr. Dre and Snoop's hit, "Still D.R.E." And Snoop was absolutely digging it.

In the clip -- which was posted to Instagram by Ainslie and later shared by Snoop -- the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper can be seen rocking out to the bagpipes cover of his hip-hop song.

Snoop appeared to have been fresh off his flight, wearing comfy airport wear, a beanie and headphones, and holding a cozy blanket in each hand. Despite his hands being full, it didn't stop the "Gin and Juice" artist from busting some serious moves to the piper's song. Before he got in his car to depart, Snoop threw Ainslie a thumbs up and nodded in approval.

"Just touched down in Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🕵️‍♀️," he captioned the fun video.

Among those who commented on the clip were Rita Ora and Ncuti Gatwa. "Iconic," wrote Ora, while Gatwa chimed in, writing, "No. Way!"

In addition to footage of his performance -- and Snoop dancing -- the piper also shared a photo of himself and Snoop together. "Snoop Dogg getting into the pipes today!" he captioned the shot, below.

Fans reacted to the video in the comments section of Ainslie's post -- and they got really creative.

"Pipe it like it’s hot 👌🏽 awesome man !" a user wrote, while another cracked, "Probably the only pipe snoop hasn't smoked!"