Karrueche Tran Debuts New Short Haircut, Pays Tribute to Late Hairstylist Father

"Being able to release my hair in the ocean along w some of my dads ashes was magical," the "Claws" actress shared

Karreuche Tran took to Instagram to reveal she cut her long locks to release into the ocean along with her father's ashes on Saturday.

With a series of pictures documenting the process, the 34-year-old "Bel Air" actress shared a video of celebrity hairstylist Cesar Delon Ramirez snipping off her hair which was gathered in a braid. Ramirez quipped, "there's no turning back now" as the "Claws" alum appeared to be nervously cursing.

"Life is really LIFING right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy.. I've always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it," she wrote in her caption before revealing the significance behind the cut.

Karreuche continued: "I feel like a weight has been lifted.. I feel so free and I honestly love it.. being able to release my hair in the ocean along w some of my dads ashes was magical.. a full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist lol."

She concluded her sentiments by thanking Ramirez for his patience and understanding. "Cesar, thank you for being so gentle and patient with me.. I appreciate you so much.. Out with the old, in with the new," the "Bay" star said.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to praise Tran for her new bob.

"Love is Blind" star Iyanna McNeely agreed, "Some times all you need to jump start a new start is a haircut. It works."

"Cutting on the outside while growing inside🔥❤️," one fan wrote and another commented, "My condolences but releasing it is also a liberating feeling and aids with healing."