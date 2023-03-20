Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Topless Monica Bellucci Campaign Inspired Wedding Dress

Instagram

The reality star revealed that the inspo her mini wedding dress was derived from a topless Dolce & Gabbana campaign from the '90s.

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about the steamy inspiration behind her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

The 43-year-old Poosh mogul took to Instagram to reveal that her iconic mini wedding dress was "inspired by some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine."

In a series of images posted to the social media platform, Kardashian referenced the fashion house's spring 1993 campaign that featured the supermodel fashioned in veil and a cupless bridal corset that exposed her breasts.

Though the reality star decided against baring it all down the aisle at her Portofino wedding to Travis Barker, her final wedding dress included the same thigh high white lace details.

"The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other 'this has to be our wedding,'" Kardashian captioned the post.

"She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!'" the Lemme founder recalled.

In addition to Bellucci, she shared that the location of their nuptials "also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress. I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way!"

Kardashian also revealed some intimate details that went into the design of her cathedral length veil.

"When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt," she gushed.

"The Kardashians" star concluded, "This was all planned and made into my dream come true all so so quickly, and I’m so grateful to everyone who put their all into making it all happen!"