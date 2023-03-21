Jennie Garth Denies Shannen Doherty Feud Rumors After 90s Con

Getty

"Please stop reaching to paint such a negative narrative," said Garth, before further dispelling feud rumors by sharing a photo with Doherty.

Jennie Garth says her hatchet with Shannen Doherty remains firmly buried!

The 50-year-old "Beverly Hills 90210" alum ignited feud rumors on Monday, after she posted pictures with her former cast members during her time at 90's Con on Instagram. Missing from those pictures, however, was Doherty, who also attended the convention -- and after fans called out Garth for appearing to slight Shannen, Jennie took to the comments to set the record straight.

"Ok. Everyone needs to take a deep breath," she stated. "1. i simply didn't have a picture of me with shannon on my phone to add. 2. i didn't have access to a shannon banner backstage. Like there wasn't one lying in the pile. 3. we had almost completely diff schedules so sadly we barely saw each other. 4. stop making assumptions when you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. 5. please stop reaching to paint such a negative narrative. here and everywhere."

Shannen wasn't part of the 90210 reunion panel, but was attending the convention with her "Charmed" costars.

In another move to prove there was no malicious intent by excluding Doherty from her feed, Garth then shared a "90210" cast photo that also included her 51-year-old costar. "Sorry LAST one!" Garth wrote in the caption, "Someone just sent me this and I knew you'd all love to see!"

Of course, reports of a feud between Garth and Doherty are nothing new and date back to their time on the Fox soap together. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Garth opened up about an alleged altercation with the "Charmed" star that almost became physical.

"I can only remember one incident and that was when, yeah, we took it outside," the "Bad Influence" actress recalled. "I'm a Midwestern girl. I spent some time in Glendale, Arizona, and that makes you tough."

Garth claimed that a few of their male "90210" cast members held the ladies back before either of them could get seriously hurt.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in 2008, Doherty revealed that the pair were eventually able to put their differences aside.

"I think when you're 18, your personalities conflict, and then you meet up 10 or 15 years later and the playing ground is totally different and you're fine," the "Heathers" star explained. "The first moment I saw her it was like, 'OK, this is going to be good.'"

"It was like, 'Hey.' Then a hug. It's like going to a war together. You've already been in the trenches together. You learned so much from that first war. That second war, you know what you need to do to make the set the most peaceful environment you can possibly have," she concluded.