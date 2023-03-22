Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Says Finding Sobriety Saved Relationship With Mom

Getty

The "Desperate Housewives" star said her famous sister was a big inspiration when it came to opening up about her own sobriety.

Madison De La Garza is reaping the benefits of her sobriety.

In an interview with E! News, the 21-year-old younger sister of Demi Lovato opened up about her journey with sobriety and the factors that led to her decision to give up substances.

"I feel free, the world seems lighter and more colorful," De La Garza said of her "journey of recovery."

Now that she's 248 days into sober living, the "Desperate Housewives" actress looked back on how substances became her "best friend" and began to change her relationships -- most importantly her relationship with mother Dianna De La Garza.

"I went through a lot of things last year that made me want to stay in bed, made me want to hide from the world," she said of her struggles with substance abuse. "My best friend was substances and it disconnected me from those around me. When I realized it started to affect my relationship with not only my friends, but specifically my relationship with my mom, that's when I knew I had to make a change."

More than half a year into her journey, De La Garza said life is "easier" now.

"I just took a trip to New York and I wasn't panicking because I was tied down to a substance. I wasn't thinking, 'Oh, what if I can't use this? What if I don't have my crutch?'" she reflected.

Lovato, who's struggled with their own issues with substance abuse, has been a big source of inspiration when it comes to De La Garza opening up about her addiction.

"I think most of what I've learned from her I've just watched through her experience and what she's done," the "Bad Teacher" star said of her big sister. "She obviously gives me a lot of great sister advice, but I think it's more powerful to see her in action and especially seeing her tell her story. I've started to share my personal story and my issues with addiction and my journey and recovery I would have never, ever, ever done that if it wasn't for her."

She added, "I think her honesty, her bravery and being 100% honest and open and being an open book, I think that is what drives me."

De La Garza said she now gets to be "that example for other people, and I could not be happier. I'm grateful for that."