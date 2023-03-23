Chris Martin Says He Eats One Meal a Day Following Ex Gwyneth Paltrow's Controversial Diet Reveal

Getty

The Coldplay frontman revealed he adopted Bruce Springsteen's diet plan after noticing he looked more in shape at 73 to his 46 years of age.

Chris Martin is opening up about his own unconventional diet plan.

During an appearance on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman revealed he doesn't "have dinner anymore" after he noticed Bruce Springsteen, 73, "was in better shape than him."

"I actually don't have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen," he revealed.

Following their performance at a Philadelphia concert last June, Martin was taken aback by the "I'm on Fire" singer's amazing physique and asked about his regimen when they went out for lunch.

"I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me,'" the "Yellow" singer recalled. "And Patti [Springsteen's wife] said he's only eating one meal a day. I was like, 'Well, there we go. That's my next challenge.'"

Martin joked that his single meal consisted of a "flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce."

The Grammy Award winner's comments on his eating habits come after his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow went under fire for her controversial wellness routine and "almond mom" diet.

The 50-year-old goop founder faced backlash after she shared her daily meal and fitness plan during a recent appearance on Dear Media's "The Art of Being Well" podcast. Many fans on TikTok criticized Paltrow, claiming that her meal plan glorified disordered eating habits.

She told host Dr. Will Cole, that as a part of her current "wellness routine" she'll often fast till lunchtime or will stick to consuming "some things that won't spike [her] blood sugar," like a cup of coffee.

When noon rolls around, the "Iron Man" actress shared, "I really like soup for lunch," and revealed that most days, her soup of choice is a simple bone broth. Following her breakfast of coffee and lunch of broth, Paltrow gets active, she explained, "[I] try to do one hour of movement, so I'll either take a walk or I'll do pilates or I'll do my Tracy Anderson."

After breaking a sweat, the actress then dry brushes her body before stepping into an infrared sauna for 30 minutes.