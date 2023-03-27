The Band Perry Announces 'Creative Break' as a Group

Getty

Is the band DONE as we know it?

The Band Perry won't be a band for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, the trio -- made up of siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry -- announced they're officially disbanding to go solo.

"We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," they shared in a joint statement to Instagram.

"During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do," they added. "Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true!"

The country group first signed to Republic Nashville's Big Machine imprint in 2009, before releasing their self-titled debut album in 2010. The album included a number of their massive hits, including "If I Die Young," "You Lie" and "All Your Life."

Their followup album, "Pioneer," dropped in 2013 and spawned several more big hits -- like "Better Dig Two," "DONE" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely." But a third album at Big Machine never materialized, despite the band telling Rolling Stone in 2018 that they did record one.

"It was just one of those things where we were in a genre that was changing its own identity," Reid said at the time. "And we were in a place where people on our team and in our career were feeling like we needed to align ourselves with the genre changing itself."