Kim Kardashian Hilariously Reacts to Katy Perry's 'Ugly Cry Face'

The skims mogul has achieved meme immortality with her own "ugly" crying over the years.

Kim Kardashian says Katy Perry is not alone when it comes to having an "ugly cry face."

When the "American Idol" judge was brought to tears by a duet from contestants Fire Wilmore and Jayna Elsie, the "Teenage Dream" artist took to Instagram to share a close up of her emotional reaction to the performance.

Ribbing on her scrunched up face, Perry captioned the post, "hi this is my ugly cry face. watch #idol now to get urs."

Kim, who is known for her own iconic face while crying, ran to the comments to show her support for the Grammy nominated singer's post.

"We all have one," the 42-year-old skims mogul wrote.

Fans reacted to the hilarious exchange with one commenting, "LMAOOOO best comment ever," and another added, "iconic response."

"queen cry face," someone else wrote.

Back in 2008, fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" witnessed Kim's face firsthand after she got emotional during the family's cabin trip. At the time, her sister Kourtney Kardashian couldn't keep a straight face as she watched Kim twist her face with tears.

"I start laughing at Kim when she's crying cause I just can't help it," the poosh founder admitted in a confessional. "She has this ugly crying face that she makes."

Kardashian's iconic cry face reared its head again when she was filmed having an emotional breakdown shortly after she married Kris Humphries on the reality show in 2012. The star eventually acknowledged the expressions she made with her face in her blog shortly after the episode aired.