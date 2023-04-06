Lea Michele Reveals Son Hospitalized For Second Time in Emotional Instagram Post

Getty / Instagram

The "Glee" alum noted she cried in the hospital bathroom amid the health crisis

Lea Michele has another update on her son Ever Leo's "scary health issue."

The 36-year-old "Funny Girl" actress took to her Instagram Story to share that her 2-year-old was hospitalized for the second time.

Alongside a photo of Ever Leo lying in a crib, Michele wrote, "Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry."

The "Glee" alum noted that "hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best" when it comes to crying and admitted "today I chose hospital bathroom" after the toddler's recent admission.

"These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for," she continued. "It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

In a following story post, Lea revealed she raced home to give the little one a hug in between "Funny Girl" shows.

"Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows," she captioned a picture of the two embracing. "It was quick but worth it."

Over the weekend, Michele returned to her performances on Broadway after missing a couple of shows after her son with husband Zandy Reich was taken to the hospital. Though she didn't elaborate on his illness, she shared a video in full costume in which she said his condition has improved.

"I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at 'Funny Girl' tonight. I'm really happy to be back," said the "Scream Queens" star. "It's been a really long week, and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son. But he's headed in a good direction and we're really, really grateful."

In her initial announcement last Wednesday, Michele said she and her husband were "at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for."