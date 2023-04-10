Why Jennifer Garner Avoids Coverage of Herself and Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Instagram

The actress was asked about the many memes her ex has sparked and explained why their kids aren't allowed on social media.

Jennifer Garner makes it a point to avoid any press coverage of herself, her family and, yes, her ex Ben Affleck.

She opened up about her boundaries in a new interview with the Australian publication Stellar ahead of her new Apple TV+ series "The Last Thing He Told Me" -- after the 50-year-old actress was asked, "Your ex-husband has become the subject of various memes. What do you make of that?"

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn’t make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us," Garner responded.

She then added, "I just try to forget that I’m out there in any way, and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme," before admitting, "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

Affleck previously spoke out about all the tabloid coverage his first relationship with Jennifer Lopez sparked, as well as his divorce from Garner -- telling Howard Stern, "Me and their mom are celebrities and that's hard. Let's not bulls--- each other. That is a cross to bear. That's an albatross already."

After saying that there were a lot of "f---ing horrible lies" printed about him amid the couple's divorce, calling them "bulls---," he also explained his POV on what went wrong with Garner.

"The truth was we took our time, we made the decision ... we grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work. This happens. It's somebody I love and respect but to whom I shouldn't be married anymore," said Affleck. "We tried, we tried, we tried, because we had kids. Both of us felt like, we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

In the same interview, Garner was asked how she helps her children with Affleck navigate social media. The two share three children; Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

"I don't know if I'm doing the right thing, but I don't allow my kids on social media. I tell them, 'When you can show me articles that prove that kids are happier with access to social media, we can have that conversation. And until then, I can definitely show you articles that talk about the ways that it's detrimental to kids' health,'" she explained.

"Not that they don't have access to all kinds of things online. Just because they don't have social media accounts doesn't mean they're not interacting with what's on Instagram, TikTok and all those things. They're just not doing it on their own account, on their own devices," she continued. "So, it's a bit of a stopgap. My eldest is 17 and she tells me she's really grateful that I've set that boundary."

Garner then admitted that going forward, "the tricky thing is going to be holding it for the next two, because whatever you set for the oldest is hard to hold up by the time you get to the youngest."