Why Peter Madrigal Believes Tom-Raquel Affair Started Even Earlier Than Everyone Thinks

Getty

"She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it," says Peter Madrigal, who claims a text he got from Sandoval throws off the timeline.

Peter Madrigal has some receipts of his own when it comes to the affair between "Vanderpump Rules" costars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The 38 year-old reality star and SUR manager revealed he received a text message from Tom Sandoval which he believes proves their affair started even earlier than previously thought. Madrigal shared the information while appearing on Kristen Doute's podcast "Sex, Love, and What Else Matters," claiming he received a out-of-the-ordinary message from Sandoval after the cast started receiving screeners of the current season back in January.

"I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn't texted me in six months and then he texts me and he says, and I quote, 'Dude! Just watched the first episode LOL! Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR!? [Crying laughing face]," shared Madrigal.

In the first few episodes of Season 10, Madrigal went out on an awkward date with Leviss, before Lisa Vanderpump told Peter it wasn't professional for them to see each other. She also seem uninterested in pursuing things further.

Madrigal told Doute that while he doesn't usually watch the episodes early, he asked Sandoval to share the episode with him after the strange message, concerned about how he came across.

"If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does," said Madrigal. "At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn't even think about it. What I'm thinking is, 'How are they portraying me on the show?' So, I call him. He was all like, 'Oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night.'"

He went on to say that upon watching it, he was confused about why Leviss appeared less than thrilled to go out with him again. But, he added, he began to look at her behavior and Sandoval's message in a more suspicious light after the news of their affair broke.

"I don't know why she responded, like, 'Ugh.' And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval," Madrigal claimed. "She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it."

This all would have gone down in July 2022, about a month before everyone believes Tom and Raquel started hooking up. According to most reports and Tom Schwartz's account, the two had a "one-night affair" in August 2022, which then developed into a full-blown relationship.