Blake Lively Uses Gwyneth Paltrow's Expert Witness In Parody Ad

Dr. Irving Scher -- a biomechanical engineering expert who was a witness for Paltrow during the trial -- again used a whiteboard as he gave his "expert taste-imony."

The Internet couldn't stop buzzing about Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial last month, and Blake Lively used the trending topic as a source of inspiration for her brand, Betty Buzz.

In a hilarious new ad for the actress' sparkling non-alcoholic drink mixer brand, Lively parodied Paltrow's ski crash case, recruiting Dr. Irving Scher, a biomechanical engineering expert, who was a witness for the Goop founder during the trial, and drew stick figures on a whiteboard to detail how the crash went down.

The 40-second ad -- titled "Dr. Scher's Expert Taste-imony" -- began with a narrator -- seemingly Lively -- who said in a voiceover, "Is it true that Betty Buzz is the most bubbly sparkling beverage in the world? To find out, we asked an expert witness."

The clip then cut to Scher -- who was labeled as a "Fizzicist" -- referencing stick figures on a whiteboard. Each figure featured a smiley face and a picture of a Betty Buzz bottle in their hands.

"See, when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon soda, they have a smile on their face," Scher said, drawing an arrow with a dry-erase marker to point to the first smiley-faced stick figure. "And they think, 'Wow, so bubby.'

Moving on to the second figure, Scher continued, "Another person drinks sparkling grapefruit and says out loud, 'Mmm! Betty Buzz tastes great.'"

"And of course, in both cases, the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here, which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton's laws," he added, with the ad clearly poking fun at Scher's line from the trial in which he said, "Paltrow's version is consistent with the laws of physics."

The ad concluded with the narrator saying, "Case closed! Betty Buzz is probably scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world."

Following the sound of a gavel, Scher can be heard replying, "I didn't necessarily say that."

"You did, and you also said, 'Case closed.' Thank you, Dr. Scher," the narrator hilariously said in response to Scher, who replied, "No, you said that. What's happening right now?"

The ski crash trial -- which concluded last month -- was between Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr. Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski slope collision. Sanderson sued Paltrow for more than $300,000, saying her reckless skiing led to broken ribs and permanent brain damage. She countersued for $1 and attorney fees, claiming he was responsible for the crash.

The jury ultimately ruled in Paltrow's favor, voting that Sanderson caused their 2016 ski accident in Utah and was "100% at fault." The jury awarded the actress the $1 she had filed in her countersuit.

One of the jurors who sided with Paltrow -- Samantha Imrie -- spoke about the trial in an interview with ABC News, crediting Scher for solidifying her decision and helping Paltrow win her case.