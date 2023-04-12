Love Island's Maya Jama Reacts to Leo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Getty

The TV host was spotted wearing a "Leo" necklace on social media ... after rumors she spent time with DiCaprio in London earlier this year

"Love Island" host Maya Jama is setting the record straight.

The 28-year-old television presenter addressed speculation she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio after she was spotted wearing a "Leo" necklace on social media.

According to Jama, the piece of jewelry was not a subtle hint that she was in a romantic relationship with the "Titanic" star, but a tribute to her astrological sign. In fact, her birthday falls in August.

"I've been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn't respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign," she told fans on Twitter. "We are not dating."

I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023 @MayaJama

"Move on please," the reality show host concluded.

Dating rumors first began earlier this year after DiCaprio and Jama reportedly spent some time together in London. Maya has previously dated rapper Stormzy and was engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons in December 2021 before the couple called it quits in August 2022.

As for DiCaprio, the "Don't Look Up" actor has most recently been linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid following his four year relationship with Camilla Morrone, 25.

Though neither party has confirmed their relationship, E! News reported that the potential couple are "having a lot of fun right now."

"They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together,” the publication’s source noted. "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed."

"Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."

Following DiCaprio’s split from Morrone, the internet resurfaced an apparent pattern with the Oscar winner's love life: he only appears to date women under the age of 25.