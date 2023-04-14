Alicia Witt Reflects on 'The Masked Singer' Opportunity Amid Personal Health Struggles and Tragedy

Youtube

"They were there with me. They were there with me as I performed them," the "Twin Peaks" star said of her late parents who died unexpectedly in December 2021.

Alicia Witt says her stint on "The Masked Singer" couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

The 47-year-old "Walking Dead" alum was unmasked as Dandelion on Wednesday's episode of the reality competition series.

Though Witt's performance comes shortly after a fair share of personal tragedies including fighting breast cancer, reconstructive surgery and the sudden death of her parents, the actress said she was grateful for the serendipitous opportunity that fell into her lap at the right time.

In fact, the "Younger" singer confessed she believed her late parents were responsible for her invitation to appear on "The Masked Singer."

"I believe they had everything to do with the timing of getting the invitation to appear on the show," Witt told Fox News Digital, explaining. "I was coming out of breast reconstruction. The anesthesia was wearing off, and I was in the facility having just woken up from it, looking over my emails, groggily getting back to my friends wondering how I had done."

"And there's the invitation to appear on 'The Masked Singer,'" she recalled. "I think my parents had to do with the synchronicity of that. They're helping me through the other side of this."

Back in June 2022, Witt underwent a mastectomy procedure after fighting a secret battle with breast cancer.

At the time, news of the "Nashville" star's health battle came six months after her late parents Robert and Diane Witt were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts home following a welfare check in December 2021.

The "Twin Peaks" actress also admitted she became emotional at the thought of her parents before her first performance.

"I knew that they would have really enjoyed watching these performances, and it made me tear up to have that thought," Witt continued. "But then it was immediately followed by the thought that they are definitely watching these performances. They were there with me. They were there with me as I performed them."