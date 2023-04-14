Jordan Fisher Reveals He Was Diagnosed with an Eating Disorder During Wife's Pregnancy

CBS

"I lost 30 pounds," the actor recalled, sharing that he "didn't realize that there were all of these traumas from my childhood that I needed to work through in therapy."

Jordan Fisher is speaking out about his battle with an eating disorder for the first time.

While appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" earlier this week, the 28-year-old actor revealed he was diagnosed with an eating disorder during his wife Ellie Fisher's pregnancy.

"I think it's important to mention -- especially for the sake of this conversation -- we were four months pregnant, five months pregnant, always wanted to be a dad, knew that I was about to achieve that goal and take on the biggest and best project of my life with my partner and best friend," Jordan told Drew. "And I was diagnosed with an eating disorder that I did not know that I had."

"I just knew that I had reflux and like all of these things that were making it difficult for me to eat," he continued, "and didn't realize that there were all of these traumas from my childhood that I needed to work through in therapy."

The "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" star added, "My last couple of months of my contract were very, very difficult physical times for me. I lost 30 pounds."

Jordan -- whose son, Riley, is now 10 months old -- said he's grateful to be where he is now, noting that he's "so much stronger."

"I've actually never talked about this out loud on a platform like this at all," he told Drew. "And man, I'm so glad that I made it through that desert because here we are now talking to you. I am so much stronger."

Earlier in the conversation, the "Dancing with the Stars" champion shared the sweet story about how he and his wife Ellie first met as kids, and how their relationship turned romantic.

"We're 9 and 13," Jordan recalled. "We're at a dance studio in Birmingham, Alabama. That's where we met, and we were kids, and we grew up dancing together and singing and doing the thing."

Cut to 2016, when Ellie came to see Jordan perform in "Hamilton" on Broadway.

"We got dinner," Jordan said. "And then we got dinner again. And then we got lunch. And then we decided that we only wanted to get dinners and lunch with each other. And that was it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jordan and Ellie announced their engagement in 2019. The couple got married in November 2020 at Walt Disney World. A little over a year later, Jordan and Ellie revealed they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed baby Riley in June 2022, announcing the exciting news on Instagram at the time.

During his interview with Drew, Jordan gushed about his family, and about how much they mean to him.

"That, to me, is what sets my joy and my happiness, like what's innate and lives inside of me apart from everything else," he said. "Because it's easy for me to block out the noise when I'm with my family and with my kid and with my wife."