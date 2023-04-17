Chrissy Teigen is Not Worried About 'Boob That Hangs' While Bathing With Newborn Daughter

Instagram

Teigen got real about the effects her latest pregnancy had on her body postpartum.

Chrissy Teigen is embracing the body that's given birth to her beautiful children.

The 37-year-old mom of three took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of herself bathing nude with her newborn baby girl Esti Maxine.

"A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars, but you are too perfect to worry about any of it!" Teigen captioned the photo.

Supportive fans flocked to the comments to praise the "Cravings" author for her transparency as she recovers postpartum.

"'Life scars' of a beautiful woman and mother. It's proof that we are strong and brave and good! Wear them all proudly. 💞" one fan gushed.

Another user reassured Teigen and wrote, "I see none of these. All I see is a very beautiful moment. a woman's body doesn't need to be perfect. We are imperfectly perfect."

"Thank you for always being so real - you are amazing and so right! As women we need to empower each other because we are all amazing !!" someone else commented.

In addition to Esti, Teigen and her husband John Legend share their children Luna Simone, 7, and Miles Theodore, 4.

On Thursday Jan. 19, the "Chrissy's Court" star shared first photos of her and Legend's rainbow baby and shared she had delivered Esti via c-section on the social media platform.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen captioned a photo of her children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, holding their new baby sister. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X"