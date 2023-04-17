Judy Blume Clarifies Stance on Trans Community After J.K. Rowling Support

Getty

The "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" novelist claimed her comments were taken out of context after she said she was behind Rowling "100 percent."

Judy Blume has made her support for the transgender community clear following comments she made in apparent reference to J.K. Rowling's controversial stance on gender identity.

In an interview with "The Sunday Times," the 85-year-old "Superfudge" author was quoted saying she was behind the "Harry Potter" writer "100 percent."

"I love her. I am behind her 100 percent as I watch from afar," Blume said as the publication reported that the author was "referring to the abuse Rowling has received for speaking up in defense of women's sex-based rights."

The "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" novelist now says that her statements were taken out of context and took to Twitter on Sunday to clear things up.

"I wholly support the trans community. My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer — or person — who has been harassed online," Blume wrote.

She continued, "I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bulls--t."