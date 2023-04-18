Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Having More Kids Amid Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumors

Getty

Kylie Jenner isn't opposed to giving Stormi and Aire more siblings.

The 25-year-old "Kardashians" star revealed she doesn't have a "number in mind" when it comes to having more children during an interview for Hommegirls.

Jenner, who's been in the midst of romance rumors with actor Timothée Chalamet isn't opposed to adding another to her brood -- though she doesn't "really have a plan."

"Some women do," the reality star shrugged. "I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."

She confessed she's "always felt … that things were written for us."

"Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen. I … feel very in control of my life and my decisions," Jenner explained.

"It's such a blessing that I've been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age," she gushed. "I have two kids. I'm 25. Honestly, I've never been happier."

Though Kylie has accomplished a lot in her career thus far, the television personality revealed that she is "most proud of" her achievements in motherhood and pregnancy.

In fact, she feels the most beautiful when she sees her features reflected on her children's faces.

"My daughter looks like me," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum continued. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul welcomed her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, in February 2018 and 2022 respectively with ex Travis Scott. The former couple have dated on and off for almost five years before they called it quits again in January 2023.

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, Jenner's reported relationship with Chalamet is "not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

"It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships," the publication reported. "It's new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a lot of fun."

The couple were allegedly planning to go public with their romance during the Coachella festival last weekend before Jenner decided to keep things on the down low.