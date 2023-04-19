Rachel McAdams Embraces Armpit Hair in Minimally Retouched Photoshoot, Reveals Famous Roles She Turned Down

Getty

"This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world," the "Mean Girls" star explained.

Rachel McAdams is sharing the importance of being transparent about her real body.

In an interview with Bustle ahead of her highly anticipated movie "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," the 44-year-old actress requested a minimally retouched photoshoot and put her armpit hair on full display in an effort to be candid with her fans.

McAdams' transparency with beauty and body is nothing new. The "Mean Girls" star recalled posing in Versace and Bulgari while fitted with a breast pump when promoting her 2017 movie "Disobedience."

"I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth," she explained, at the time she was only six months postpartum and breastfeeding during the photoshoot.

McAdams continued, "With this shoot, I'm wearing latex underwear, but I've had two children. This is my body, and I think that's so important to reflect back out to the world."

"It's OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that's different for everyone," she added.

Elsewhere in her conversation, the "Notebook" actress also opened up about the various film opportunities she had missed during her two-year break from acting. The publication noted that McAdams had turned down roles in films like "The Devil Wears Prada," "Casino Royale," "Mission: Impossible III," "Iron Man" and "Get Smart" during her hiatus.

"There's certainly things like 'I wish I'd done that,'" she confessed, "I step back and go, 'That was the right person for that.'"

McAdams recalled initially feeling "guilty" for not taking advantage of the opportunities she had been given at the height of her career though it was the right thing to do for her mental health.

"I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot," she continued. "But I also knew it wasn't quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane."

"There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that?" she noted. "It's taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing."