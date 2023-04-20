Patti LuPone Claims She Was Rejected to Star in Schmigadoon Over Being 'Too Old'

Getty/Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ series "Schmigadoon!" parodies and pays homage to Broadway musicals -- and Broadway icon Patti LuPone says she was such a massive fan of the show that she reached out in the hopes of joining the musical comedy's ensemble cast.

However, according to LuPone, she was rejected.

While speaking with Mashable, the three-time Tony winner claimed "Schmigadoon!" producers told her she was "too old" to star in the show.

"I wanted to be in 'Schmigadoon!,' and I was too old," LuPone, 73, told Mashable. After the outlet asked her to explain her comment, LuPone replied, "Exactly what I said. We reached out to them and said I want to be in 'Schmigadoon!.' They said, 'Sorry. You're too old.'"

The Grammy winner went on to express her disappointment over allegedly being denied to join the series.

"It's so sad. And it's depressing," LuPone said. "It's their loss! I don't know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!"

As Mashable pointed out, LuPone and Short are the same age. The latter starred in Season 1 of "Schmigadon!" in addition to appearing in the newest season.

TooFab has reached out to Apple TV+ for comment regarding LuPone's claim.

"Schmigadoon!' paid hilarious homage to '30s, '40s and '50s musicals like "Oklahoma!", "Carousel" and "The Music Man" on its first season, during which stars Strong and Michael Key found themselves trapped in a world filled with characters, tropes and musical numbers inspired by the aforementioned shows.