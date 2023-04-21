Khloe Kardashian Wants to Go on 'Love is Blind,' Calls Alexa Lemieux 'Twin'

Getty

Kardashian, who recently confirmed she's single, asked fans "what do you think?"

Khloe Kardashian is down to go into love blind!

When the 38-year-old television personality met "Love is Blind" star Alexa Lemieux at an event for Good American, Kardashian joked that maybe she and her single sisters should give the reality dating show a shot.

Hitting it off with Lemiuex, the denim mogul took to Instagram to share photos of the pair and commented on their strikingly similar features.

"When Hulu and Netflix collide. @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB,' she captioned the picture, asking followers,

"What do you think?"

"Wait did we just become best friends?!?" Lemieux commented under the mom of two's post. "I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr🔥"

Alexa also took to her own Instagram page to share a carousel of images, and noted that people often compare her to the "Kardashians" star IRL.

"For all those [who] call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr," Alexa gushed as Khloe replied in the comments, "You're gorgeous."

Earlier this month, Kardashian confirmed she was single despite speculation around her relationship status. The reality star sparked rumors she was back together with ex Tristan Thompson after the two were spotted in a McDonald's drive-thru.

Khloe and Tristan share daughter True, 5, and their newborn son who’s name has yet to be revealed.

During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the Good American founder revealed that her sister Kim Kardashian often plays matchmaker and sets her up on dates.

"Kim loves to do that," she said. "Kim loves to be in the mix, she loves to know everything, she's very nosy, but I respect her for it. But she loves to be in the mix to have her puppeteering and all that."