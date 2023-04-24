Sofia Richie's Gorgeous Wedding Video Includes Lionel Richie, Good Charlotte Performances & Big Surprise

TikTok

See what song Lionel sang for his daughter's first dance, which artist surprised them during the ceremony and the official wedding photos from Vogue!

Sofia Richie just gave her fans an inside look at her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge over the weekend -- and it was simply stunning.

The 24-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander tied to know at Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in the South of France on Saturday, wearing custom Chanel on her big day.

In addition to her famous family -- which includes dad Lionel, sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden -- the guest list also included Joel's brother Benji Madden, his wife Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum.

In a video posted to her TikTok page on Monday, the new bride showed off some of the preparations for the wedding, as well as shots of the ceremony itself and the absolutely incredible reception.

Richie can be seen walking down the aisle with her father to Stephen Sanchez performing one of her favorite songs, "Until I Found You," live ... something she had no idea would happen before she stepped out in her dress.

"I've been dreaming of meeting Stephen Sanchez and had asked my fiancé several times if we could go to one of his gigs," Sofia told Vogue, who also shared new official photos from the wedding on Monday, below.

"When our planners, Banana Split, asked me what song I wanted to walk down the aisle to, it was a no-brainer. And when I heard a few words changed to my name, I thought it was so sweet of him to think of me and change my name like that. But when I got closer to the aisle, I looked up and thought: Is that Stephen Sanchez?!'"

"It was so surreal, and it was such a meaningful [surprise from Elliot],” she added. "And not only that, but we got to party with him all night."

After glimpses at the couple's first kiss, the video then shows off the reception -- where Lionel performed both "Hello" and "Stuck On You," as the newlyweds had their first dance as husband and wife. Sofia's father was also seen dancing with his daughter to "My Girl," before the party rolled into high gear with a performance of "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" from Good Charlotte.

"Elliot was such a big Good Charlotte fan when he was a kid, and Joel and Elliot have become like brothers. Anyway, they haven't performed in, like, five years, and they brought their band out from Nashville and LA, and it was one of the most fun nights of my life," Sofia also told Vogue. "They are true rock stars. Between my dad and Good Charlotte, it was unbelievable. And most importantly, it really felt like family, which is exactly how we wanted the wedding to feel."

The party included fireworks and went until 3am, before the couple and the wedding party called it a night with "big bowls of pasta" in a villa on the estate.