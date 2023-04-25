Carrie Fisher to Finally Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Getty

"Long overdue & so well-deserved. #CarrieOnForever," Mark Hamill tweeted in response to the posthumous honor coming over six years after Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over six years after her death.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez, announced the icon would be receiving her award posthumously in a ceremony that will take place next week on Star Wars Day, May 4. Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd will be accepting the star on her behalf and guest speakers have yet to be announced.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame," the producer stated. "Carrie will join her Star Wars costars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk."

May the 4th be with you! Beloved actress Carrie Fisher will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4th at 11:30 am #walkoffame pic.twitter.com/DrMeZDRzP1 — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) April 24, 2023 @WalkofFameStar

Martinez added, "I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds."

Fisher's former co-star Mark Hamill took to Twitter to share the news with fans, saying the honor was "Long overdue & so well-deserved. #CarrieOnForever."

The actress is the latest "Star Wars" icon to be recognized with a star on the walk of fame. Hamill, 71, received his star back in 2018 while Harrison Ford, 80, was honored with a ceremony in 2003. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, was awarded her star in 1960 for her achievements in film.

On Dec. 27, 2016, Fisher died after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles. She was 60. Just a day after her daughter's passing, Reynolds died of a stroke at age 84.

Lourd marked the sixth anniversary of her mother's death in an emotional post on Instagram in December 2022.

"It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," the "American Horror Story" actress wrote.

"And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," she said at the time. "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."

Lourd continued, "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief, I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them," she said.