'And Just Like That' Season 2 Trailer Highlights Aidan's Big Return

Max

The Sex and the City sequel series returns in June, with Carrie possibly rekindling her romance with John Corbett's furniture designer.

The first full trailer for Season 2 of the "Sex and the City" spinoff dropped Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse at Carrie Bradshaw's reunion with her former love, John Corbett's furniture designer Aidan. His return comes following the shocking death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) on the show's first season, which dealt with how Carrie coped with the loss and eventually starting putting herself back out into the dating world.

The season ended with her hooking up with her own podcast producer, something Sarah Jessica Parker's character calls "exit-out-of-grief sex" in the new footage.

"If you're lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there," she adds in a voiceover. "We are all blissfully unaware when our lives are about to change."

Those changes include Miranda's love life with Che Diaz, Charlotte's daughter wanting to lose her virginity, potential new love interests in the form of both Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdan and an appearance from fellow show newcomer Victor Garber.

But it's the closing moment of the sneak peek that already has everyone talking.

"And just like that I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe, not everything," says Carrie in a voiceover as she walks up the stairs of her brownstone, before turning around and coming face-to-face with her former love.

We'll have to wait until June to see what happens next, when the show debuts on (no longer HBO) Max.