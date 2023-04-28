Khloe Kardashian's Weight Loss Concerns Kendall Jenner Amid Skin Cancer Reveal in Kardashians Trailer

Getty

Khloe Kardashian's wellbeing is a topic of concern in a new trailer for season three of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

In a preview clip dropped on Thursday, the 38-year-old Good American founder was seen receiving treatment for a tumor on her face that was later discovered to be melanoma. The reality star has dealt with this type of skin cancer in the past, when she found a tumor on her back.

"Mom just told me that it's melanoma," Kylie Jenner, 25, confronted Khloe after learning about her skin cancer scare from mom Kris Jenner.

"This, on her face, is very concerning," the 67-year-old family matriarch said in a confessional after learning her daughter has a tumor on her cheek.

Kendall Jenner was also seen discussing her older sister's well being and significant weight loss as she juggles her newborn son while fighting her new ailment.

"She doesn't sleep, she lost a lot of weight," the 27-year-old model said while clips of Khloe parenting her baby son and her trips to the doctor's office flashed on screen.

Her family members weren't the only ones who had noticed a drastic change in her demeanor.

"I don't think I've seen you this low," best friend Malika Haqq said.

Khloe admitted in a confessional, "Melanoma is deadly. This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be," she said after post-op stitches and her bandaged face were featured in the trailer.

Back in October 2022, the "Kardashians" star announced she had removed a melanoma found on her cheek in a series of close-up photos of her skin to her Instagram Story.

"I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," Khloe said at the time. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

According to Kardashian, receiving two biopsies at her age is "incredibly rare."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," the TV personality continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Luckily Dr. Fisher was able to "get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process."

"You'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look," she continued.

Khloe noted her gratitude for catching the tumor early, "I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful."