Late-Night Hosts Crash James Corden's Final Episode -- Plus, Styles, Ferrell, Biden and More Highlights

After eight years and 1200 episodes, James Corden says goodbye to "The Late Late Show" with a farewell from late-night hosts past and present, as well as President Biden, Harry Styles and Will Ferrell -- will One Direction reunite?

It may have been James Corden's final episode as host of "The Late Late Show," but the biggest reaction of the night came when Harry Style faced the question, "Will there be a One Direction reunion?"

The question came as part of a surprise segment for the host. Styles was one of the show's last guests, alongside Will Ferrell. As it turns out, the "Saturday Night Live" legendary funnyman is a huge fan of Corden's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," so he set up his own.

We're never really sure what's real and what's a performance, but it seems as if Corden was not expecting the small tray of gross delicacies brought out so the three of them could partake in one last taste of bull penis before the lights go out.

It was just the latest reprise for Corden, who has offered up final send-offs for his most famous segments this week. There's been one last "Crosswalk The Musical," one last rush through a celebrity career with Natalie Portman, and a special "Carpool Karaoke" with Adele, that was released online earlier in the week.

That "Carpool Karaoke" was also the centerpiece of a special prime-time "Late Late" special that aired before Corden's actual final episode. The special featured a look back at the show, Adele's "Carpool" and a special segment with Corden and Tom Cruise joining the cast of "The Lion King," which you can read about below.

The actual final episode was touching and funny as Corden said goodbye to his crew and audience with a final farewell after eight years and 1200 episodes. The laughs were balanced well with the humor, starting off right at the top with a teary Corden walking through his assembled crew to start the show ... only to get stuck in the stairwell.

Pardon, It's the President

Ian Karmel, co-head writer with Lauren Greenberg, had a huge surprise for Corden right at the top of the show that also seemed genuine. One was an unexpected message from President Biden, who'd previously appeared on the show.

Showing a clip of Corden attempting to serve Biden in their previous encounter, the president quipped, "I'm surprised you lasted eight years in any job."

He closed his brief missive by thanking Corden for "never asking me to sing in a car. I can't sing worth a damn." He then added, "We'll miss ya, pal. I can't wait to see what you do next."

Late-Night Wake-Up Call

Just as Adele woke Corden up in bed to kick off the final "Carpool Karaoke," he was greated by more late-night guests from the world of late-night in a funny segment about the fact he's leaving their company.

He was first awakened by Seth Meyers watching him sleep at 3 a.m., before the "Late Night" host was joined by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and even a late-night legend after Colbert told him to "grow a beard, a huge one, one that says, God spoke to me from a bush."

Suddenly, the camera shot to David Letterman, sitting nearby, who joked, "You know, God did speak to me and he told me I don't need to be in this bit." The hosts made him promise to keep their secrets, with Kimmel advising him to keep his post-show ambitions small.

"Don't get any big ideas," he cautioned. "Stick to corporate gigs, podcasts, maybe 'The Masked Singer.'" Cue a twist ending with Corden and "Daily Show" alum Trevor Noah getting unmasked together on the Fox hit.

Smashing Final Guests

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell came out as Corden's final guests, with the latter stalking his way onto the set with a giant mallet. He immediately made his way to Corden's desk and smashed it to pieces. As it turns out, though, that may not be the actual desk.

In a behind-the-scenes peek at the show for The Hollywood Reporter, Corden revealed that he' actually had the original desk "chopped up into 170 pieces and attached a note to each saying, 'It wasn’t my desk, it was ours.'" Each member of his staff was getting a memento of the show.

Nevertheless, it was an effective bit of comedy, with Corden lamenting to Ferrell that yes, while it was his last show, it wasn't the end of the show.

It was at this point that Corden shared how much Ferrell loved the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment and had even asked if they could play one last time. Corden tried to argue there wasn't time, but Karmel was already bringing over a small tray with three dishes on it.

Ferrell was asked his favorite late-night host now that Corden's show was ending, to which he effortlessly answered Seth Meyers -- and still ate his "Bug Trifle." Corden was asked who was more talented of his guests, but opted for one last bit of "Bull Penis" rather than answer.

Only Styles avoided eating by honestly answering the question, "Will there be a One Direction reunion?" There had been rumors -- quickly debunked -- that one would be orchestrated for this episode.

To a thunderous audience response, Styles replied, "I would never say never to that. I think if there was a time where we all felt like that's what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't."

The guests ended their segment with some sweet words of sincerity for Corden. Styles shared how proud he is of his friend, and the "safe space" he always offered. Ferrell praised his original comedy and ability to stand out in a crowded late-night space.

Heartfelt Farewell ... And a Song

For his final statement directly to the viewers at home, Corden praised and thanked his entire staff, talked about what a monumental change it was for his family to come to America eight years ago, and then he spoke about what he's seen change in this country in that time from Obama, through Trump to now.

He pleaded with America to see themselves as he and the rest of the world have always seen the country. Yes, it is flawed as are all countries and people, but it also stands as a beacon and symbol of hope and joy.

He reminded his audience, "We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences. We have to try, as best we can, to look for the light, look for the joy. Because if you do, it’s out there."

"That’s all this show has ever been about," he concluded his thoughts. "Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me in your home every night."

Finally, he closed the show with an original song about his time on the show, tearing up as he reached the end and one final, "That's our show."