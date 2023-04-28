Nick Cannon Celebrates Red Table Talk Cancelation, Calls Show 'Toxic Table'

Getty

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s--- out of Chris Rock," the Wild N' Out alum said.

Nick Cannon seems pretty happy Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" has come to an end ... for now at least.

During a segment of his new live radio show, The Daily Cannon, the 42-year-old host got real about his thoughts on the show's cancelation, as well as Will Smith's various appearances throughout the years.

On Thursday, Meta announced they would be shutting down Facebook Watch, thus canceling the popular talk show. Cannon called the new development "good," before claiming that Jada and Will's public discussion of their marriage on RTT is what ultimately led to the "King Richard" actor's infamous outburst at the 2022 Academy Awards.

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s--- out of Chris Rock," the "Wild N' Out" alum said, referencing the "slap heard 'round the world" after Rock made a joke about Jada's shaved head during the ceremony.

Though Nick's co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe and Abby De La Rosa shared how much they liked the show, Cannon dubbed the series the "toxic table."

"That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table," he said of Smith's frequent appearances on the program. "I don't want to know all this s--- about y'all."

One of the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" star's notable sit-down interviews was in 2020, when the couple discussed private details about their marriage and Pinkett-Smith's romantic "entanglement" with one of their son Jaden Smith's friends, August Alsina. The two claimed they were separated at the time, but the interview still blew up online.

"They made all them memes about my brother Will, they didn't need to do that," said Cannon. "I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don't want to be up in everybody else's kitchen. Keep that s--- to y'all selves."

"F--- that table," he also exclaimed.