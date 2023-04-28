Scheana Shay Reveals If Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Fertilized Eggs

Getty

Scheana set the record straight on how far Ariana and Sandoval went into family planning before the latter's cheating scandal came to light.

On Friday's episode of her "Scheananigans With Scheana Shay" podcast, Scheana assured fans there's no need for concern as she confirmed Ariana's eggs are "safe."

"Thank God her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm," Scheana told her guests "Love Island" stars Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb, who both noted their "relief" about the status of Ariana's eggs.

When asked if Ariana's eggs are "safe," Scheana said, "Yes."

During the April 19 episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Sandoval and Ariana discussed their potential plans to make embryos together, with the former getting the results of a fertility appointment on Wednesday's episode.

On last week's episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Ariana shared that she had frozen her eggs two years prior.

In a confessional, she explained, "Two years ago, I froze my eggs, and I was able to retrieve 26 of them, which is, like, really, really good. Like, incredible. Good job, ovaries."

However, Ariana noted that her previous "stance on all things related to being pregnant" or "giving birth" has "not really changed." The episode showed a clip of Ariana and Sandoval from 2017, in which the former admitted she didn't want to have kids, but the latter said he wanted "at least three or four."

Despite this, Ariana said she still decided to freeze her eggs. "I just don't like biological clocks having the power to run anything," she said, "and those eggs, they are more viable as fertilized embryos."

When Sandoval asked Ariana if they were ever going to "use" the eggs, she said, "I don't know, maybe, maybe not. I don't really care if we do I guess. I mean, I'm not gonna get pregnant."

Sandoval explained in a confessional that he was "excited" when Ariana first asked him to fertilize her eggs, however, he seemed to question her decision because she's not sure she wants to have children.

"Why would Ariana want me to like fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids whatever she decides?" he asked.

In March 2023, Ariana and Sandoval called it quits after nine years together following the discovery of his months-long affair with Raquel.

During an appearance on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast earlier this month, Sandoval said he tried to break up with Ariana on Valentine's Day, but claimed she went into denial.

He said Ariana was still "trying to convince me not to be broken up" and even claimed that before the concert where she discovered the illicit messages between him and Raquel, she asked him about "getting [his] sperm checked to fertilize my eggs."