Sunny Hostin Reacts to Meghan McCain's Blistering Criticism of The View

Taking a sip of her martini before responding, she also called out McCain's husband for his "mean" tweets about her.

Meghan McCain's recent column slamming "The View" was the Hot Topic of the night during her former cohost Sunny Hostin's appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

Hostin was a guest on Thursday night's episode, where she was asked by a viewer about McCain's recent piece for the Daily Mail in which she said the show "keeps getting worse." In the same column, she also criticized the show for allegedly avoiding newsworthy topics "because of scandals from my co-hosts' past," while also accusing the other panelists of treating her "horribly" after returning from maternity leave.

"Oh, let me take a drink," said Hostin, grabbing the martini next to her before responding to the question.

"What can I say? I have not read the column. I've heard about it and our show is a wonderful place," she said, as Andy Cohen noted that the ratings for the ABC series are "great" right now.

"They've always been great and we're they're really good now, we're the #1 talk show in the country, happy to say," she continued, adding she was "surprised" to see some of McCain's comments.

"I know her husband likes to mean tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly, we remain friends," she added, referring to McCain's other half, conservative commentator Ben Domenech -- who has said Hostin is both "racist" and "has a brain with the memory capacity of a gerbil on meth" in recent Twitter posts.

Hostin went on to say that while she doesn't believe McCain is doing television anymore, she suggested she'd be a great hire for Cohen's "Real Housewives" franchise. "She'd be great on Potomac or any of them," she said, with which Andy agreed. Hostin then concluded, "I wish her well. We're really happy on the show, we're really a cohesive group and god bless."

In July 2021, McCain announced her exit from "The View" after nearly four years on the daytime talk show. In her memoir "Bad Republican," she revealed that she decided to quit because of how she felt she was treated by Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and even others off-camera.

Back in May 2022, Meghan said Sunny is "the only cast member I still have a relationship with."

"I have such love for her and respect for her," she added at the time. "She's a really good person and she didn't demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that's worth."

Elsewhere on WWHL, Hostin played a game in which she revealed Ana Navarro and Joy were the two cohosts who make the most "shady" comments under their breath -- and said Whoopi was the most generous gift giver, is who she disagrees with most and passes gas the most on set.

She also said Sara Haines was the most punctual, before joking Joy probably had the longest list of guests she'd never like to see return.