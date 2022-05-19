Meghan McCain Opens Up About Sunny Hostin & Erika Jayne Friendships

Getty

The conservative commentator reveals Sunny is the "only" former "View" co-host she "still [has] a relationship with," and says she and Erika "bond over being hated."

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of "Reality with The King" podcast, the 37-year-old conservative commentator discussed her friendships with the two women, sharing that Sunny is the "only" "View" panelist she "still [has] a relationship with," and how she and Erika "bond over being hated."

As for Sunny, 53, Meghan praised her former co-host, calling her "one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show. I don't know why MSNBC isn't trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow's spot."

"She's by far the most politically savvy person on that show," she said. "And extremely curious in a way I didn't find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics."

In the wake of her departure from "The View" last August, Meghan said Sunny is "the only cast member I still have a relationship with."

"I have such love for her and respect for her," she added. "She's a really good person and she didn't demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that's worth."

In July 2021, McCain announced her exit from "The View" after nearly four years on the daytime talk show. In her memoir "Bad Republican," she revealed that she decided to quit because of how she felt she was treated by Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and even others off-camera.

While the TV personality told King that "it was a privilege to be on" the show, she said she's "moved on" and doesn't "watch the show at all."

"It doesn't really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read and the pop culture I consume," Meghan explained. "Most of the pop culture I consume, it's a lot of 'Housewives,' so I don't watch anymore and it would be too weird to watch."

"I don't miss it and I think it's because I had such a hard time my last season," she added. "It was a really hard time in my life. I've been really open, in my book, about what happened. I felt like I owed it to give more context to my experience. I think my experience on the show suffered a lot with Covid and Zoom. I think it's a lot easier to hate someone through a box and through a screen and to not understand where they're coming from."

Meanwhile, also during her appearance on "Reality with The King," Meghan spoke about her bond with her "personal friend," Erika Jayne.

"We text and FaceTime," she explained. "She's a wonderful person. I know everything everyone has to say — I know everything — and I don't care what haters have to say. She came on 'The View' and performed on my birthday."

"She's a wonderful person. Had the pandemic not gone on, she was going to perform at my baby shower," Meghan added. "She's one of the first people I told I was pregnant! She's a lovely person."

The Daily Mail columnist shared that she and Erika "bond over being hated," noting that the "RHOBH" star "knows what it feels like to have the world feel you're, whatever — crazy dismissive and things."

"I adore her" Meghan added. "Like I said, she has such a good heart. I knew s--- was coming down with her before the press did; she was candid with me. We're real friends. I will ride for her forever."

In November 2020, Erika filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, citing irreconcilable differences after being married to him for 21 years. A lawsuit was filed against the former couple that December, accusing Tom of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money," per TMZ. They've also been accused of faking the divorce to help conceal her involvement with the embezzlement case.

Meghan — who has defended Erika in the past — stressed, "There hasn't been a trial. She hasn't been charged."

Meanwhile, the mom of one went on to further praise Erika and her character.

"I never understood why people think she's so icy," Meghan said. "Maybe it's because I'm very similar. I'm not best friends with everybody, I keep my social circle close, I trust who I trust, and I don't think anybody should necessarily have that kind of agency over you, especially in times of crisis."

"I know she was drowning for a long time and just trying to stay above water," she continued. "If it comes out in court that she has done something wrong, fine. But until then, [I'm on her side]."

Meghan added that Erika has been "kind" and "loyal" to her, and also shared that the reality star is "extremely politically savvy."