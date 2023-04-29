JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Puppy Was Killed in Accident: 'My Heart Hurts'

TikTok/Snapchat

"He brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life," the 19-year-old said of her dog, Tooie.

JoJo Siwa is sharing some heartbreaking news about one of her beloved pets.

On Friday, the Nickelodeon alum posted a series of videos on her Snapchat Stories, revealing her new puppy Tooie was killed following an "accident."

"I'm numb. I'm really numb right now," JoJo began. "My mom came in the room this morning, and she told me that Tooie has passed away."

"There was an accident with him this morning and it's nothing that anybody could have done anything to prevent, so it's no one's fault," she continued, adding, "He hopefully didn't suffer -- I feel like it was pretty quick."

The internet personality went on to call Tooie "the best puppy," who was "so funny" and had "such a personality."

JoJo also recalled some sweet memories of her puppy, including his "new favorite thing to do."

"Anytime I would go get ice in my freezer like for a coffee or for a water, he would run over, and he would hear the door open, and he would sit there and if I closed the door, he'd get really sad," she shared. "He would want an ice cube, every time!"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"He would make breakfast with me in the morning," she continued. "He was so funny. He would just, like, fall down the stairs all the time. He really did have such a personality."

As she mourns Tooie's passing, the "Dance Moms" alum noted that she's "going to try to put a strong, brave face on."

"It's not going to be easy because he's the first puppy that I've ever lost that I've been really devastated 'cause I've been close to him," JoJo explained. "Our other dogs that have passed away, I wasn't really close to."

"My vibe's going to be off today -- I can already feel it," she added. "But I'm going to be OK. We gotta keep pushing. We gotta keep living ... God, I loved him. He was the best."

JoJo also posted about Tooie's death in a TikTok video.

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum shared a fun clip of herself dancing to Black Eyes Peas' "Boom Boom Pow" with Tooie.

"2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life," JoJo captioned the video. "My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven."

"I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was," she continued. "Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy."

JoJo concluded, "See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔."

Fans took to the comments section of the singer's video to express their condolences to JoJo for her loss.

"even if only for a brief time, he was so lucky to have you and you him 💛," a user wrote.

"Im so sorry. He is now dancing up in pup heaven," another user commented.

"Sorry for your loss Jojo, Tooie was so so cute! 🥺 RIP over rainbow bridge Tooie 🐶🌈," a fan wrote, while another said, "Omg so sorry Jojo!!! He seemed like such a sweet boy and he was so lucky to have you and your family!!! 😢 🙏🏼 ❤️."