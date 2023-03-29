JoJo Siwa Shades 'Clout Chasing' Exes in TikTok Video, One Hits Back

TikTok

"Knock it off. You know me and Avery [Cyrus] can't defend ourselves, so stop attacking us. Leave us alone. Holy," said JoJo's ex, Katie Mills.

JoJo Siwa has called out her exes over what she deemed red flags in their relationships.

The Internet personality shared a short video of herself on TikTok on Tuesday, in which she shaded her exes for "clout chasing" and "love bombing." And one of her ex-girlfriends hit back.

As shown in the five-second video, Siwa, 19, did a little energetic strut and dance as the words "Me trying to find love ..." appeared at the top of the screen.

She then dodged and bobbed in the opposite direction when the words "clout chasing," "love bombing" and "exes" each popped up in the clip, with red flag emojis surrounding the words. The professional dancer seemingly alluded that she avoided these "red flags" in her past relationships.

"It's entertaining thats for sure," she captioned the video.

Later on Tuesday, JoJo's ex-girlfriend, Katie Mills, reacted to the Nickelodeon alum's video. Mills, an influencer, stitched Siwa's TikTok, and vehemently denied her claims that she was a "clout chaser" and a "love bomber," claiming it's actually JoJo who is such.

"I'm done being quiet," Katie said in her video. "You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone that you love them and then ghost them the next day and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it."

She then brought up another one of Siwa's exes, Avery Cyrus.

"You sent me and Avery through hell for months and gave us no explanation why," Mills continued. "You know we weren't love bombers or clout chasers. Weren't you the one that decided that we needed to go to the Hollywood Blvd., Disney, and the Lakers game? That wasn't my idea."

She added, "And anytime I posted something, I asked for your permission first, and I have the text receipts to prove it, so don't come at me saying that we were clout chasers."

Mills concluded her video by telling Siwa to "stop attacking" them on social media, asking her to "knock it off" and "leave [them] alone."

"Everything was starting to die, everything was starting to be quiet. But now that you posted a video like this coming at us, we're getting the DMs back, the comments back," she said, alluding that she and Cyrus are receiving hateful comments. "Knock it off. You know me and Avery can't defend ourselves so stop attacking us. Leave us alone. Holy."

Mills and Siwa reportedly dated briefly from December 2021 to January 2022. Meanwhile, Siwa and Cyrus began dating later that year, with the former couple confirming their relationship in September 2022. However, Avery revealed in December that she and JoJo had called it quits after three months together.

A couple of days later, Siwa appeared to weigh in on the split. JoJo's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a video to her Instagram Stories in which she filmed her daughter pacing as she appeared to rant about her ex.

In the clip, Jessalyn asked, "Why you mad?" to which Siwa replied, "Because I got used ... for views and for clout.”

"I got tricked into being told that I was loved" she added. "And I got f---ing played!"

The next day, Cyrus seemingly reacted to her ex's comments in a statement shared with E! News.

"From my perspective me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends," the TikTok star told the outlet. "The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family."