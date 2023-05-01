Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Chris Pratt: 'I'm Very, Very Proud of You'

Getty

The action hero icon shared a heartwarming tweet in support of his son-in-law.

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to share his love for son-in-law Chris Pratt and his new movie, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you," he tweeted.

The action hero legend and previous Governor of California is father to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt's wife since 2019.

Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger also praised the film, tweeting, "Guardians Of The Galaxy 3. I never thought I'd shed a tear in a superhero movie… but yep. That happened. I laughed a ton. great action. Epic. Fantastic movie. Congrats [Pratt]."

Arnold has opened up in the past about his love for Pratt and his grandchildren.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" last year, the 75-year-old actor was beaming from ear to ear as he gushed about his growing family. Katherine and Chris are parents to daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, who turns 1 later this month. Pratt also shares son Jack, 10, with ex Anna Faris.

When host Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the former governor on the pair's second pregnancy at the time, Schwarzenegger gushed and replied, "It's the easiest thing to be a grandfather."

"They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave," he joked as he clapped his hands. "It's fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house."

The "Terminator" actor also praised his son-in-law, and called the 43-year-old "Guardians of the Galaxy" star a "fantastic guy" and "a great son-in-law."