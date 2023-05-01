Ryan Murphy's Monster Series to Focus on Menendez Brother Murders In Season 2

A&E

Netflix also says the streamer has "exclusive access" to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a "forthcoming documentary feature" as well.

The second installment of Ryan Murphy's "Monster" anthology will focus on two killers: The Menendez Brothers.

After breaking records with "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," both Murphy and Netflix confirmed Monday that the next season will be titled, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story." The show will debut in 2014.

The streamer also released an announcement video for the series, which revealed the title and included audio from Lyle's real-life 9-1-1 call (below).

On August 20, 1989, Erik and Lyle Menendez brutally murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with two 12-gauge shotguns. The brothers were both found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole. The two were also ordered to be confined in separate prisons.

The brothers never denied they murdered their parents. Their entire defense strategy hung on them trying to convince the jury why they killed them in cold blood. Their testimony, as well as testimony from many of their relatives, alleged years of physical and mental abuse from both parents, but mainly at the hands of their father.

The brothers claimed their father sexually molested them for years.

According to Netflix, the streamer also "has exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature," meaning new interviews with the incarcerated pair could be coming as well.