Alabama Barker Slams Critics Shaming Her Makeup Choices

TikTok

The daughter of Travis Barker hit back at the criticism in a TikTok video

Alabama Barker is hitting back at haters who have things to say about her makeup.

The 17-year-old recently took to TikTok to slam social media trolls. "When Kathryn with 3 kids, only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde [hair] & Toms shoes talks about my makeup or age," she wrote over a video of herself laughing.

Barker lip synced to an audio that said, "I'll tell you what you look like, but you won't like it."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler dressed for the occasion with a sleek black long-sleeve shirt and layered three sparkly necklaces. She also proved her makeup chops with a look that featured a sharp cat-eye, false eyelashes and dark lipliner.

Fans flocked to the comments to praise the internet personality for her style and artistry.

"This 44-year-old momma loves your hair, makeup, outfits, vibes and videos!" one user wrote as another person commented, "Let them know sis!"

Someone else added, "I'll never understand why young girls takin' care of themselves is frowned upon. You are gorgeous. I love it!"

"Your skills are that of a professional make up artist," a fan wrote. "You look amazing."

Alabama has been known to frequently share her makeup routine and provide step-by-step tutorials on her social media platforms. Back in May 2022, the Blink 182 drummer and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian crashed one of her sessions shortly after their courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara.

"Wow, you guys are really dressed up!" she told the newlyweds at the time.

The poosh founder said that she should have enlisted her stepdaughter to help her get glammed up for the special day.