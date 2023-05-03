Rachel Bilson Reveals Her Favorite -- and Least Favorite -- Sex Positions

Getty

"I want to be f---ing manhandled," the actress admitted during a new podcast interview.

Rachel Bilson is getting candid about her preferences in the bedroom.

During an appearance on the "Women On Top" podcast, the actress revealed her most and least favorite sex positions.

"I like missionary," Bilson told "Women On Top" hyosts Tammin Sursok and Roxy Manning. "I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top."

"But missionary is my favorite," she added. "I want to be f---ing manhandled."

As for her "least favorite" position, Bilson shared, "Doggy ... depending on the actual d---. Because it can go so deep and hurt."

The 41-year-old made headlines last month after she revealed on her "Broad Ideas" podcast that she didn't have her first orgasm from sex until she was 38.

While Bilson shared she could reach climax on her own, she was never able to get there with a partner until a few years ago. "Isn't that crazy?" she asked her guest, Whitney Cummings.

A couple of weeks later, "The O.C" alum explained her comments, noting that they weren't a dig at any of her past relationships.

"It had to do with me knowing my body," she told former Bachelor Nick Viall on his podcast, "The Nick Viall Files."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bilson said she wanted to set the record straight because her original remarks had people combing through her dating history to try and deduce who might be terrible in the sack.

They also pinpointed a joke she'd made last year about ex Bill Hader (who she dated in her 30s) where she said what she missed most was "his big d---"

"I am not okay with that," said Bilson of the speculation about her past relationships, "because it had nothing to do with that."

The "Hart of Dixie" also clarified that her lack of orgasm through that type of intimacy never actually negatively impacted her sex life, insisting "you can still have really good sex without it."

She also promised that she never faked an orgasm, admitting that she's had a habit of being a "people pleaser," anyway, and so she tended to be more focused on making sure her guy was satisfied.