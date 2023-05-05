Kyle Richards Addresses Photo Which Sparked Weight Loss Concern from Fans

Getty / Instagram

"I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day," the "RHOBH" star said while responding to fans who voiced concerns over her appearance.

On Thursday, Kyle's co-star Dorit Kemsley posted photos of herself and Kyle posing with several of their cast members in Spain. In one shot, which has since been deleted, Kyle can be seen wearing a black-and-white, form-fitting, cutout gown, with her bare ribs peeking out on the sides.

According to Page Six, fans took to the comments section to voice their concerns over Kyle's weight loss, calling the photo "unhealthy" and asking if she is "unwell."

Later on Thursday, the reality star responded to fan concerns, and explained her appearance on the photo.

"The picture they're referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on," she commented on Page Six's Instagram post. "Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that."

Kyle has continued to it back at claims about her recent weight loss is thanks, in part, to weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

Last month, the Bravo star hit back at an Instagram follower who accused her of using a weight loss drug to achieve her fit figure after she shared a photo of herself wearing a long sleeve floor-length gown with sparkly rhinestone cutouts at the waist.

"So Sad that you all have resorted to drugs to lose weight you didn't have to lose to begin with. I always thought you were the pretty one. So sad," someone commented.

The "Halloween Ends" actress didn't take kindly to claims her weight loss was drug-related, however, and fired back. "You are a moron," she responded. "You have no idea what I do with my body. So with all due respect, STFU."

That wasn't the first time Kyle has shut down Ozempic claims.

While speaking with PEOPLE back in March, the mom of four denied she used the antidiabetic and anti-obesity drug Ozempic for its weight loss benefits, claiming she's "never touched" the stuff.

"I didn't even know about Ozempic until I'd already lost the weight I wanted to lose," Kyle claimed. "I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago. At first I was like, 'Why are they saying I'm taking this diet drug?' Then they thought, 'Well, maybe it's another kind,' because I was saying, 'It's not Ozempic.'"

Kyle said she's "offended" and "angry" by the accusations that she's taken the prescription drug as she claimed she achieved her weight loss by exercising and eating healthy.

"It wasn't any diet drug ever, never touched it," she shared. "So it really just frustrated me because I'm working out really hard."

"I became offended because it actually is irresponsible and I'm hearing about diabetics who can't even get ahold of it now," she continued. "So then it became, 'Okay, now I'm mad. Now I'm actually really angry,' because I wouldn't do that. I'm very honest about anything I do and I would've not had a problem sharing that if that was true."

Kyle added, "I'm working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape. So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I'm like, 'That's just cheating.'"