Everything Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas Have Said About Each Other

Nick Cannon is now a dad to 12 children with six different mothers -- and somehow, he makes it all work. Although the situation may be considered unorthodox, Nick says handling his constantly growing brood is "not as difficult as people think it would be," and a big part of that is the understanding nature of the mothers of his children.

"[It] wouldn't work if I didn't have such amazing women in my life that are truly understanding and super loving and compassionate about the world that we live in," Nick told People.

But when Nick recently admitted it "works a lot better" for him to spend individual time with his children as opposed to bringing all of them together, many fans questioned what that meant about the relationship between his baby mamas. So far, the six women have never all met up at the same time, but based on what they have to say, it sounds like everything is cool between them.

Read on to find out what Nick's baby mamas have said about each other...

Mariah Carey and Nick were married from 2008 to 2016, during which they welcomed their twins Monroe and Moroccan. As the mother of Nick's eldest children, she's kept to herself when it comes to her ex's other relationships. Instead, Mariah has spoken out about their co-parenting abilities, explaining that they're making sure their children have stability.

"Co-parenting. Yeah, it ain't easy, baby. It ain't easy," she told Vulture in 2020. "But you know what? It's important. We keep it good for [our children]."

She later added, "They know that I'm here for them. They know that if they want to talk with their father, he's a phone call away. They have stability. That's what I didn't have. They will never have a holiday that’s not happy unless something I can't do anything about happens."

Alyssa Scott and Nick have had their fair share of highs and lows in their relationship. After welcoming their son Zen in 2021, he was diagnosed with brain cancer and unfortunately passed away just a few months later. The couple stood by each other's side through the tragedy, although fans grew concerned for Alyssa when Nick announced he was expecting a baby with another woman shortly after. With the pregnancy news so close to Zen's passing, some people called out the other baby mama -- but Alyssa says her relationship with everyone else is just fine.

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me," Alyssa wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Abby De La Rosa is mom to three of Nick's children: twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful. Looking back on when they first became involved, Abby says she was aware of and understood Nick's lifestyle, which is why things have worked so well with him. While she has no interest in being monogamous with him, she says she does consider him to be her "primary partner." As for the other women involved in Nick's life, she says she prefers to keep to herself because it’s Nick's business, not hers.

"I find it funny too when everyone's always coming and being like, 'He's playing you.' I'm like, technically speaking, we all know about each other, it's just how much do you want to know, how much are you choosing to know. I trust the connection that I have with Nick," she said on the "Lovers and Friends" podcast.

She later added, "I mean anybody who's involved with Nick, I think that's great, that's beautiful. That's his world, that's not my world. I find it fun, to be honest, like, 'Oh, look they're involved with baby daddy too! I love it."

Bre Tiesi is mom to Nick's son Legendary Love, who was born in July 2022. While she admits she's faced a lot of hate since welcoming the little boy, she says she doesn't care what other people have to say about their "unconventional relationship." Meanwhile, she notes that she doesn't have an interest in knowing what goes on in Nick's other relationships and prefers to keep her distance.

"I respect everyone's space," Bre shared, noting that all the moms will get together one day. "We just don't necessarily need to at the moment. I think no matter what, the kids are going to be super close. I'm not really opinionated in other's people business. That's not really my thing."

As for making time with Nick with so many other people involved, Bre says she goes through his assistant to "make sure it's on the calendar" if something important is going on. She added that as long as she lets Nick know, he "always shows up" for everyone.

Brittany Bell is mom to three of Nick's children: Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah and Golden Sagon. For the most part, Brittany has kept the details of their relationship private and has only had kind things to say about Nick as a father. When news surfaced she was pregnant with the couple's second child and hateful comments began to spread about Nick's numerous baby mamas, she shared a post Nick penned for her birthday -- and seemed to brush off any concerns about his other relationships. Brittany chose to share a quote from Coretta Scott King, writing, "Hate is too great a burden to bear. It injures the hater more than it injures the hated."

LaNisha Cole gave birth to Nick's daughter Onyx Ice in September 2022. Since then, she says she's gotten many "disrespectful messages" from other women condemning her choice to start a family with Nick. On top of that, it seems as though LaNisha might not be on good terms with the mothers of Nick's other children either.

Over the holidays, Nick allegedly arranged photo shoots with all of his children -- except for Onyx. When fans began DMing LaNisha to ask why the little girl wasn't featured on Nick's social media accounts, she said it was all good…but may have thrown some shade at the other women's "fake" holiday photo shoots.