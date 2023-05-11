Kate Bosworth Says She Pushed Justin Long to Go on Ex Drew Barrymore's Show

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

During the 40-year-old "Blue Crush" actress' appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the 48-year-old talk show host had nothing but love for the couple's engagement news. Back in April, the couple confirmed their engagement on Long’s podcast after flashing an engagement ring at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"My very dear old friend Justin Long — a boyfriend, a dear friend — and he and Kate have found each other in this world," Barrymore gushed as photos of Justin and Kate were projected onto the screen. "[You've] become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal; you holding hands, ultimate couple you root for,"

She smiled, "Period."

"That's so sweet. He loves you so much," Bosworth replied. "He just loves you so deeply."

The "50 First Dates" star is no stranger to singing Long's praises. The former couple, who dated on-and-off from 2007 to 2010, had a reunion on Drew's daytime show back in September 2022 where the two had a honest conversation about their past romantic relationship.

According to Bosworth, when Long revealed he received a request to appear on Barrymore’s show, she told him "you have to do it."

"I was with him when he got the ask and he's like, 'Oh, Drew wants me to go on her show,' and I was like, 'You have to do it!' I was so excited," she recalled.

"I asked him if we could also be open about your relationship and talk about how we celebrate our exes, and because of your upbringing," Barrymore explained. "Because of who you are, we were able to celebrate your relationship."

Drew continued: "We as women have an opportunity, we have a choice of how we can navigate our partners that we're currently with with confidence and blessing and a sharing goodness that makes all women look good and rise, and it just was the high road and I'm like, 'Justin move over it's all about Kate now.'"

Bosworth shared Barrymore's sentiments, explaining how "leaning into the expansiveness of love" has been "only for the better."

"Any time I've closed my heart down because of ego or whatever it hasn't made me feel good and I want to move to the warmth, I want to stay in the warmth," she said.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress revealed that Bosworth even sent her flowers and a sweet note following Long's appearance.

"She sent me flowers after. I got home to flowers with a card by her and then immediately took a video of myself receiving the flowers because I wanted to keep the narrative going of how we can champion each other and how this would be the idyllic utopia in which we could live," she gushed. "And that is why you're one of my behavioral heroes."

Kate smiled, "And you're mine."