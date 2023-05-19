Michael J. Fox Regrets Turning Down Ghost, Tells Whoopi 'I'm a F--king Idiot'

Getty

"They talked to me about 'Ghost' early on. I said, 'It'll never work.' I said, 'Whoopi's great, but it'll never work,'" the "Back to the Future" actor recalled.

Michael J. Fox is looking back on what could have been.

During an appearance on "The View," the 61-year-old opened up about turning down a role in 1990 film "Ghost."

"There was a chance to work with you that I missed," the "Back to the Future" actor explained to show moderator Whoopi Goldberg. "They talked to me about 'Ghost' early on. I said, 'It'll never work.' I said, 'Whoopi's great, but it'll never work.' And then it was great and huge, and I'm a f---ing idiot."

Goldberg starred in the film and took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Oda Mae Brown. The movie also won the award for Best Screenplay.

The 67-year-old television personality quipped, "There’s still time. So, yeah, we'll find something to do now."

In an interview with Variety last week, Fox also said of turning down the role, "I didn't see how it would work. It shows I can be an idiot too."

Elsewhere in his appearance on the daytime television show, the "Family Ties" alum opened up about his upcoming documentary about his career and Parkinson's disease titled, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie."

When co-host Sara Haines thanked the actor for his advocacy for the neurological disease, the actor said he tries his best to have an optimistic outlook.

"You might as well find something good because it’s a big drain otherwise," Fox joked.

Parkinson's disease is a neurological disorder that causes unintentional and uncontrollable movements that often involves shaking, stiffness and poor balance and coordination. Though symptoms start gradually, the effects of the disease worsen over time and eventually leads to difficulty with walking and talking.

Though he’s had to learn how to work around the restrictions of his disease, Fox told Variety he was devoted to finding silver linings and spending time with family.

"I'm still happy to join the day and be a part of things," he continued. "I just enjoy the little math problems of existence. I love waking up and figuring that stuff out and at the same time being with my family. My problem is I fall down. I trip over things and fall down and break things. And that’s part of having this. But I hope that, and I feel that, I won’t break as many bones tomorrow. So that’s being optimistic."