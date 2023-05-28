Kelly Clarkson on Why Talk Show Is Moving to New York, '100 Percent' Her Idea

Getty

After four successful seasons based out of Los Angeles, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she's packing up her eponymous daytime talk show and relocating the entire production to New York City.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" has become a daytime hit across its first four seasons, but the show is heading for a major change ahead of Season 5 as the whole production is jumping coasts.

It was a bit of a shock when the news came out that the "American Idol" winner and "Voice" Coach's eponymous gabber was relocating from Los Angeles to New York City. Now, Clarkson is setting the record straight as to why it's moving, and whose idea it was in the first place.

The news first came out publicly in early May, but Clarkson told Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive that she broke the news to her crew all the way back in January, telling them that it was either the show moves, or she has to quit.

"I have built such an amazing group of people. Obviously, we've been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships," Clarkson told O'Dell, per Today.

"So I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys, I need you to know what's happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go East Coast.'"

As for why the major change, Clarkson said that it's all about family. She shared that she Covid shutdowns leaving people "isolated and so far from your family" is "no good for anyone." It clearly impacted her, as well, with her family on the East Coast.

"They're North Carolina-based, so it was one of those things where I just had to," said Clarkson. "Also, there was a lot of personal things going on, too, where I feel like our family, me and my kids really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here."

Clarkson was likely referring to her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The split began in June 2020 and the former couple didn't reach a final settlement until almost two years later, in March 2022.

The pop star affirmed that the decision was "100 percent" her idea, praising the network for being willing to work with her on such a monumental change for something that was working incredibly well already.

"I was like, 'Y'all I love doing this show. I really do.' I didn't even know I would," said Clarkson, "but I was like, 'I gotta make a change for me and my family,'" she said. "I was like, 'So any chance we can maybe do this, I know we can't do this from my ranch, so any chance we can do it in New York, which is at least closer to my family.'"

Another possible reason at it -- or perhaps just a benefit for Clarkson -- is that this positions her closer to Broadway. "I don't like acting in movies and TV," she said, "but I do love stage stuff." She said she never thought she'd get a chance at the big stage, sharing that she is actually "writing something for Broadway."

One thing Clarkson has not addressed is her connection to "The Voice." Prior to taking the Fall 2022 season off, Clarkson had become a regular Coach on the show. She returned for this most recent season and is off again for the upcoming one. With a move to NYC, is she gone for good?

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" coming out of New York isn't entirely alien, either, as the talk show has kicked off its previous two seasons with a special series of episodes set there.

The move also comes after the show was rocked by allegations that it was a "toxic" work environment with staffers "overworked" and "underpaid." None of the allegations, reported by Rolling Stone earlier this month, cited Clarkson specifically.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," Clarkson posted to her Instagram in response. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

She clearly is keeping this sentiment in mind as the show prepares to move, adding that she "more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business," per a statement received by The Hollywood Reporter.