Harrison Ford Drops 19 F-Bombs in Latest Interview ... And Calista Won't Be Happy

The Indiana Jones star also admits, "if I'd been less successful, I'd probably be a better parent"

Harrison Ford is worried about how much he swears -- not because he personally cares, but because it matters to his wife Calista Flockhart.

In a new Esquire profile, Ford catches himself dropping an F-bomb and immediately regrets it leading him to ask the publication, "Hey, if you don't mind, leave the 'f--kin' A' out. My wife is still giving me s--- about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I'm trying not to say that too much." Of course, the magazine left it in.

The THR "thing" was a headline the industry rag ran earlier this year where Ford is quoted saying, "I know who the f--- I am."

Public perception, and Calista's worries about how he's viewed, lie at the center of Esquire's profile on the star, currently promoting "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Of the THR piece, Ford tells Esquire, "Me and the writer were sitting on folding chairs in a horse stall. It didn't feel like a formal enough atmosphere to have to clean up my language." He then added, "And they printed every single f---." Something the current publication he was speaking with seemed to do as well.

According to TooFab's counter, the iconic actor had 19 printed F-bombs in the interview.

The central issue of cursing and public perception rears its head again when the interviewer joined Ford for dinner and asked about fatherhood.

"I can tell you this: If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent," Ford said.

He then let that statement sink in with the journalist, acknowledging he knew he had just delivered another headline on a golden platter.

"I think that's tantamount to 'I know who the f--k I am,'" he told Esquire, referencing THR's piece once again.

"Which I still get s--- about from my wife," Ford continued, referencing Calista, "like I don't take mental health seriously. I do take mental health seriously."

"I was trying to say, as I explained to her: It's that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate, because I accept my flaws," he explained. "I accept my flaws and my failures—I don't accept them, I own them. And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I've been out of town, up my own ass, for most of my life."

For the record, what the star told THR when asked about therapy -- a central aspect of his show "Shrinking" -- was: "My opinion is not of the profession, it's of the practitioner. There are all kinds of therapy. I’m sure many of them are useful to many people. I’m not anti-therapy for anybody — except for myself. I know who the f--k I am at this point."

Ford, 80, has five children across three marriages. He has been married to Calista since 2010 after meeting eight years earlier at the Golden Globes.

You can read more from Esquire's profile here.